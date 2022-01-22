Bengals up at halftime in defensive struggle vs. Titans

NASHVILLE – Jessie Bates picked off Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill on the first play from scrimmage in their AFC Divisional playoff game, and the Cincinnati Bengals couldn’t have hoped for a better start from the defense.
The short field enabled the Bengals to take the first lead and set the tone for a defensive battle in the first half as Cincinnati took a 9-6 lead into the locker room Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
Bates’ second interception of the season put the Bengals on the Tennessee 42-yard line and set up Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal, but it was evident from that first possession how much of a problem the Titans’ pass rush was going to be.
Burrow was sacked on his first snap, and a second one, on third-and-9, was negated by a fortunate delay of game penalty that wiped the play. McPherson wouldn’t have been looking at a 54-yarder but instead the Bengals got another chance from more favorable position.
The Cincinnati defense got off the field quickly again the next drive when D.J. Reader tackled Titans star running back Derrick Henry for a loss and then Vonn Bell sacked Tannehill on third down to force a three-and-out. But again, the offense was stalled by Tennessee’s defensive line. Harold Landry blew past right guard Hakeem Adeniji to sack Burrow for an eight-yard loss and tackle Jeffery Simmons tackled Samaje Perine on a 4-yard catch on third down before the punt.
Burrow beat a blitz on the next drive and Ja’Marr Chase made a nice catch and move to send him off to the races for a 57-yard pickup before Amani Hooker chased him down with Tyler Boyd unable to block the sliding tackle. But another sack on Burrow put the offense behind the chains, and the Bengals settled for another McPherson field goal to take a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Tennessee had a chance to pull ahead after Henry scored on a direct snap with 6:07 remaining before halftime, but the two-point conversion run failed. The Titans elected to go for two following a Bengals’ penalty for having too many men on the field during the PAT.
Cincinnati reached the redzone on the ensuing drive, but a false start pushed the offense into a third-and-14 and Burrow took his fifth sack of the game for a 12-yard loss and the Bengals again leaned on McPherson. This time he made the 54-yarder to regain the lead at 9-6 with 1:35 left.
The Bengals got the ball back for one last drive but couldn’t get the momentum boost. They get the ball first to open the second half.
Burrow, despite the hard hits, threw for 236 yards in the first half with Tee Higgins recording 71 yards on five catches. Henry rushed 10 times for 30 yards and one touchdown before halftime in his first action since breaking his foot in Week 8, and Tannehill threw for just 92 yards.
The Bengals are seeking their first road playoff win in franchise history. They are 0-7 away fro home in the postseason.
About the Author