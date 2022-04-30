Bengals trade up in Round 2, draft defensive back

The Cincinnati Bengals moved up a few spots in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday to select Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
Cincinnati traded the 63rd pick and the 209th pick (sixth round) to the Buffalo Bills in order to draaft Taylor-Britt at No. 60 overall. This was the fifth time in the last six drafts the Bengals have made a trade in the second round.
Taylor-Britt was a second team All-Big Ten selection the past two years and recorded 51 tackles, three for loss, one sack, 12 passes defensed and one interception in 2021.
He joins former Michigan safety Dax Hill as new additions to the secondary. Both of their positions were considered big needs.
