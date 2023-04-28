X

Bengals take Clemson defensive end with first-round pck

Credit: Jacob Kupferman

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
10 minutes ago

CINCINNATI – The Bengals added some depth to the pass rush with their first-round draft pick, taking Clemson edge defender Myles Murphy at No. 28 overall during the opening night of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Murphy earned first-team all-ACC honors in 2022 by tying for the team lead with 6.5 sacks in 13 games with 11 starts. He finished with 40 tackles, 11 for loss and two pass breakups.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Murphy has excellent size and traits. He’s been consistently productive in impact categories for the last three years and plays with good motor and first-step quickness. He’s the first defensive lineman the Bengals have selected in the first round since Justin Smith in 2001.

Laurel Pfahler
