Bengals sign Hendrickson to one-year extension

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson to a one-year contract extension to keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

Hendrickson, now in his seventh season in the NFL, joined the Bengals as a free agent in 2021 after spending his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. However, he was vastly underpaid for his production, originally coming to Cincinnati on a four-year, $60 million contract.

The 28-year-old defensive end has 22 sacks, six forced fumbles and three passes defended in 31 regular-season games over his first two seasons with Cincinnati. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons, and his 22 sacks since the start of the 2021 campaign are the eighth-most in the NFL during that span.

An extension gives Hendrickson more security, while likely freeing up some cap space for the Bengals by stretching out his contract as the organization works on new deals for players like Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins. Hendrickson’s contract terms were not immediately available.

While Hendrickson had outperformed his initial deal with the Bengals, he is the second-largest cap hit on the team at $15.4 million for this season. That number climbs to $17.5 million in 2024, when he had no guaranteed money and no dead money if the Bengals moved on from him.