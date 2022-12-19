Bengals rally from 17-0 deficit, beat Brady, Buccaneers

What a comeback.
The Cincinnati Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 at Raymond James Stadium.
The Bengals (10-4) managed just 239 total yards, but forced four second-half turnovers, including two Tom Brady interceptions and a Brady fumble, on their way to their sixth straight win.
Trailing 17-0 late in the first half, the Bengals scored 34 unanswered points before the Buccaneers scored with 49 seconds left.
Tre’ Flowers and Germaine Pratt had interceptions for the Bengals, who moved into first place alone in the AFC North.
Joe Burrow overcame a slow start to toss four second-half touchdown passes — one each to his big three receivers (Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd) and one to backup tight end Mitch Wilcox. Higgins also caught a two-point conversion from Burrow.
Tampa Bay fell to 6-8.
