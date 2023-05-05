Bengals’ punting competion is Ohio State vs. Michigan

Chrisman, who is from Lawrenceburg, Ind., had signed with the Bengals in the offseason ahead of the 2021 season but broke his hand before his anticipated training camp competition with Huber. He spent the season on and off the practice squad and remained there through the first 10 games of 2022 until he made his NFL debut Nov. 20 against Pittsburgh.

The job was his from that time on, and he was officially signed to the active roster in early December. He averaged 47.8 yards per punt during the regular season, including 13 inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and two touchbacks.

“Darrin was pretty clear,” Chrisman said. “He doesn’t beat around the bush. So it’s good to have Darrin and he’ll be pretty clear what to expect. He called me after the draft, kind of just laid out what it’s going to look like. He said it’s pretty much an open competition, may the best man win, and I think that’s as good of an opportunity as I could ask for.”

In drafting Robbins, the Bengals will get a look at a punter who ranked second in college football for best hang time and also had experience holding for third-round draft pick Jake Moody at Michigan.

“I feel very good about Brad,” Simmons said after the Bengals drafted Robbins. “He brings something different that we haven’t had here in a bit. He’s a hang-time guy. … I think this guy gets the ball up in the air really well. Obviously, there is something to playing in this climate ... that does matter to me some. He’s obviously played a lot of big games at Michigan. … I feel really good about the other half of his job, which is holding. He’s very well-rounded, he’s mature, and I like the fact that he can get the ball up in the air for you.”

Chrisman didn’t have as much experience with the holding aspect of his job, and that final punt in the AFC title game was a clear sign he needed to work on hang time.

The 25-year-old said he took a little time off after the season to unwind, then went down to Alabama for about a month to work with his kicking trainer and went to the gym every day while he was there. He’s been working to get in the best shape as possible – bigger, faster, stronger – because all of that will translate over to punting as much as any other position.

“There’s three phases of (punting),” Chrisman said. “There’s direction, distance and hangtime. Especially at this level, I think hangtime is at a premium with some of these dangerous returners, so that’s something we’ve been working on, and something I’ve been focusing on this offseason as well.”

Chrisman was familiar with Robbins from his final two seasons at Ohio State when the two matched up against each other in the big rivalry game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines. He looks forward to a little rivalry competition of their own in camp.

“I know Big Ten guys pretty well,” Chrisman said. “We have a good relationship. I texted him right after the draft and said congrats, looking forward to the competition.”