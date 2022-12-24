journal-news logo
Bengals hang on to win seventh straight game

The Cincinnati Bengals won their seventh straight game Saturday.

But it wasn’t easy.

The Bengals (11-4) built a 22-0 halftime lead then hung on to beat the New England Patriots, 22-18, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots had a chance to take the lead in the final minute, but Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill recovered a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble on Cincinnati’s 8-yard line with 55 seconds left.

New England got the ball back, but didn’t get past the 50 against the Cincinnati defense.

Joe Burrow finished 40-of-52 for 375 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. One of those interceptions resulted in a pick-6 by Marcus Jones that got New England back into the game.

Cincinnati had three turnovers.

Trenton Irwin caught two touchdown passes and Tee Higgins (eight catches, 128 yards) had one TD catch. Ja’Marr Chase had eight catches for 79 yards and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed an extra point and a field goal.

NEXT GAME

Monday, Jan. 2

Bills at Bengals, 8:30 p.m., ESPN, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7

