Bengals extend Karras’ contract; second-round pick Jenkins signs

The ninth-year veteran has started 33 regular-season games and every game the starters participated in during the last two years. He also has lined up for 2,379 of a possible 2,398 snaps (99.2 percent), including three playoff games in 2022.

The 2023 team captain was a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last season for his charitable work through his Cincy Hat project to support the Village of Merici. Based in Karras’ hometown of Indianapolis, the Village of Merici is a non-profit living community and service provider for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Karras has been closely involved with the organization as a donor, fundraiser and event host since he entered the NFL in 2016.

Jenkins, the No. 49 overall pick in April, was one of two Bengals’ draft picks still unsigned going into mandatory minicamp. He looks to become a big part of the interior defensive line rotation as a standout run stopper at Michigan.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive tackle played in 44 games with 33 starts over four seasons for the national champion Wolverines. He totaled 113 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.