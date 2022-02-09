Behind Grant’s 26 points, Miami snaps five-game losing streak

Western Michigan (4-20, 0-13) led by nine, 44-35, with 11:16 left in the game, but the RedHawks put together a 15-2 run led by Grant’s 10 points, seven on free throws, to open up a 50-48 lead.

Miami’s defense limited the MAC’s leading scorer, Broncos’ junior guard Lamar Norman Jr., to 12 points in 34 minutes. He was averaging 20.2 going into the game.

Senior guard Mekhi Lairy added 11 for the RedHawks.

The Broncos, who went into the game leading the MAC with an average of 14.6 turnover per game, finished with 17, allowing Miami to put together a 17-13 advantage in points off turnovers.

Senior forward Dalonte Brown, Miami’s leading rebounder, missed his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury he suffered early in the RedHawks’ 81-64 loss on Jan. 25 at Ball State,

Brown, whose return remains indefinite, also remains second on the team with an average of 12.3 points per game.

The RedHawks are scheduled to wrap up a three-game home stand on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. game against Bowling Green. Miami lost, 87-83, in overtime at Bowling Green on Jan. 8. The Falcons went into Tuesday’s game at Kent State eighth in the MAC with records of 5-7 in the conference and 12-11 overall.

Norman scored just four points in the first half, but the Broncos still were able to cobble together a 30-24 halftime lead. They led by as many as eight before Grant scored seven points during a 12-2 run that left them leading, 24-21, with 3:15 left before halftime. Western Michigan bounced back to end the half with a 9-0 run.