Behind Grant’s 26 points, Miami snaps five-game losing streak

OXFORD – Dae Dae Grant’s slump lasted exactly one game.
He shook it off just in time to keep Miami in the Mid-American Conference tournament picture.
The RedHawks junior guard bounced back from scoring just six points in Miami’s 71-59 loss on Sunday to Akron to pile up 25 in 36 minutes to lead the RedHawks to a 62-57 Mid-American Conference win over last-place Western Michigan on Tuesday at Millett Hall.
The RedHawks (10-13, 4-8 MAC) avoided their seventh loss in the last eight games and sixth straight, which would have been their longest losing streak since losing 10 straight in the 2015-2016 season.
Miami went into the game tied with Eastern Michigan for 10th in the 12-team MAC. The top eight teams in the conference qualify for the MAC Tournament in Cleveland.
Western Michigan (4-20, 0-13) led by nine, 44-35, with 11:16 left in the game, but the RedHawks put together a 15-2 run led by Grant’s 10 points, seven on free throws, to open up a 50-48 lead.
Miami’s defense limited the MAC’s leading scorer, Broncos’ junior guard Lamar Norman Jr., to 12 points in 34 minutes. He was averaging 20.2 going into the game.
Senior guard Mekhi Lairy added 11 for the RedHawks.
The Broncos, who went into the game leading the MAC with an average of 14.6 turnover per game, finished with 17, allowing Miami to put together a 17-13 advantage in points off turnovers.
Senior forward Dalonte Brown, Miami’s leading rebounder, missed his fifth consecutive game with an ankle injury he suffered early in the RedHawks’ 81-64 loss on Jan. 25 at Ball State,
Brown, whose return remains indefinite, also remains second on the team with an average of 12.3 points per game.
The RedHawks are scheduled to wrap up a three-game home stand on Saturday with a 3:30 p.m. game against Bowling Green. Miami lost, 87-83, in overtime at Bowling Green on Jan. 8. The Falcons went into Tuesday’s game at Kent State eighth in the MAC with records of 5-7 in the conference and 12-11 overall.
Norman scored just four points in the first half, but the Broncos still were able to cobble together a 30-24 halftime lead. They led by as many as eight before Grant scored seven points during a 12-2 run that left them leading, 24-21, with 3:15 left before halftime. Western Michigan bounced back to end the half with a 9-0 run.
