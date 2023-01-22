journal-news logo
X

Ayers scores 31, Miami falls to Bowling Green

Sports
By Associated Press
37 minutes ago

BOWLING GREEN — Leon Ayers III scored 31 points as Bowling Green beat Miami 83-73 on Saturday night.

Ayers hit 10 of 12 shots (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Falcons (9-10, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).

Kaden Metheny scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Samari Curtis was 1 of 6 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

The RedHawks (7-12, 1-5) were led in scoring by Morgan Safford, who finished with 20 points.

Anderson Mirambeaux added 18 points for Miami. In addition, Mekhi Lairy had 15 points, seven assists and two steals.

Miami, which has lost three straight and five of its last six games, shot just 3-of-17 from 3-point range.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Miami at Akron, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980, 1450

In Other News
1
Bengals at Bills: 5 storylines to watch in today’s playoff game
2
Bengals want ball in Burrow’s hands with ground game stalled
3
Bengals receivers eager for matchup against Bills secondary
4
Lakota West grinds out win over rival Lakota East
5
NFL Draft: Multiple area prep players and Buckeyes set to play in...

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top