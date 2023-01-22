Ayers scores 31, Miami falls to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — Leon Ayers III scored 31 points as Bowling Green beat Miami 83-73 on Saturday night.
Ayers hit 10 of 12 shots (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Falcons (9-10, 3-3 Mid-American Conference).
Kaden Metheny scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Samari Curtis was 1 of 6 shooting and 8 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
The RedHawks (7-12, 1-5) were led in scoring by Morgan Safford, who finished with 20 points.
Anderson Mirambeaux added 18 points for Miami. In addition, Mekhi Lairy had 15 points, seven assists and two steals.
Miami, which has lost three straight and five of its last six games, shot just 3-of-17 from 3-point range.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Miami at Akron, 7 p.m., ESPN+, 980, 1450
About the Author