Atlantic 10 basketball: Who’s staying in NBA Draft? Who’s coming back?

Vince Williams Jr., VCU: Another first-team selection, he led the Rams with 14.1 points per game as a senior. He played four years and was a two-year starter.

Jalen Adaway, St. Bonaventure: A first-team selection, he spent five seasons in college basketball: two with the Miami Redhawks; one season sitting out as a transfer; and two with the Bonnies. He averaged 15.3 points last season.

Jordan Hall, Saint Joseph’s: He played two seasons with the Hawks and averaged 14.1 points last season.

Here’s the list of A-10 players or now former A-10 players who withdrew from the draft:

James Bishop, George Washington: The A-10 third-team selection has averaged 17.6 points the last two seasons at GW after one season at LSU.

Tyler Burton, Richmond: The A-10 second-team selection led Richmond with 16.1 points per game in his third season.

Toumani Camara, Dayton: The A-10 third-team selection who played last season at Dayton after two seasons at Georgia.

Yuri Collins, Saint Louis: The A-10 first-team selection led the nation in assists (7.9 per game) in his third season.

Kyle Lofton, St. Bonaventure (now at Florida): The A-10 third team selection was a four-year starter at St. Bonaventure and will finish his season in SEC.

Josh Oduro: George Mason: The A-10 first-team selection is a three-year starter who averaged 17.7 points last season.

Osun Osunniyi, St. Bonaventure (now at Iowa State): The A-10 second team selection was a four-year starter who averaged 11.3 points last season. He transferred for his final season.

Dominick Welch, St. Bonaventure (now at Alabama): A starter the last four seasons like Lofton and Ossuniyi, he averaged 12.3 points his last season and will also play his final season elsewhere.