Alter will celebrate 60 years of football in April

“From our humble beginnings to our journey of becoming one of the top programs in the state,” read an announcement on the program’s website, “Alter football is a testament to the power of perseverance, teamwork and unwavering commitment.”

Former players, coaches, family and friends are invited to attend. The cost is $50 per person, and the registration deadline is March 25. Register at https://alterhs.org/football60/.

Everyone who attends will receive a thumb drive with a digital copy of the book, “KNIGHTS! A History of Alter High School Football: Volume I (1964- 2024).”

Here’s the schedule for the evening:

• 4:30-6 p.m.: Cocktails.

• 6-7 p.m.: Dinner provided by Little Miami River Catering.

• 7-8 p.m.: Joe Smith, the former radio voice of Alter football, will serve as master of ceremonies. Alter’s first football captain, 1966 graduate Jim Stangle, will follow with remarks.

There then will be a tribute from Chris Roark, the head coach from 1990-95, to other former coaches Bill Rankin, Jack Ward and Dave Imber. A video presentation by 1987 graduate Dave Homan will follow. The video will show highlights from 1964 to the present.

Former Dayton Flyers head coach Mike Kelly will give the keynote address, and current Alter head coach Ed Domsitz will be the final speaker.

• 8-10 p.m.: Fellowship and camaraderie.

For more information, contact 1971 graduate Paul Beyerle at pjbfist@aol.com or 1974 graduate Jim Ehrensberger at jim@ehrensberger.net.