INSIDER’S GUIDE: Best places to eat and drink near Dayton’s Levitt Pavilion

DOWNTOWN

🍴🍷🍺🍸 VIEW 162 ROOFTOP RESTAURANT

The restaurant and cocktail lounge is located on the roof level of the Crowne Plaza hotel, right next to the Pavilion. It offers great views of downtown Dayton and there will often be Live music on Fridays, though the music schedule changes week by week.

Check View 162′s Facebook page to check when Live music will be happening.

WHERE: 33 E. 5th St., Dayton, OH 45402

CONNECT: 937-224-0800 | Facebook | Website

🍴🍺🍸🍷MUDLICK TAP HOUSE

A sidewalk extension allows expanded outdoor dining at downtown Dayton’s Mudlick Tap House. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Just a few blocks away from Levitt, Mudlick Tap House is a downtown destination for satisfying grub and local brews.

During their pandemic, Mudlick expanded its patio to accommodate more outdoor-loving diners— a perfect spot to watch fellow concert goers pass by on the way to the show.

The menu has several options not typically found at a gastropub, including shrimp spring rolls, Fanny’s Mussels, Cajun crab dip and more.

LOCATION: 135 E. 2nd St., Dayton

CONNECT: 937-895-4066 | Website| Facebook | Instagram

🍴🍺LOCK 27 BREWING

Lock 27, located at 329 East First St. in the Dayton Dragons Plaza, has officially opened its new patio to customers. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Check off two of Dayton’s sight-seeing gems in one night — Levitt Pavilion and Day Air Ballpark — when grabbing a drink or meal at Lock 27 ahead of the show.

Lock 27 is known for its local craft beers, however, the brewery also has a full menu that will have something for everyone in the family. The brewery’s chicken wings have climbed the Dayton ranks the past couple of years. Try the dry rubbed, house smoked wings served up right with house-made sriracha blue cheese dip. You won’t want to share. Trust us.

The recently-opened outdoor patio is also the perfect excuse to enjoy a couple of cold ones in the sunshine before heading over to Levitt.

LOCATION: 329 East First St., Dayton Dragon’s Plaza

CONNECT: 937-433-2739 | Website | Facebook | Instagram

🍴 🍺 WARPED WING BREWING COMPANY

One of Dayton’s most innovative breweries, Warped Wing is just a stone’s throw away from Levitt.

Staples like Ermal’s Belgian Style Cream Ale; Trotwood Lager; Gamma Bomb; 10 Ton stout and Flyer Red Lager keep regulars coming back for more and more. But Warped Wing is always shaking things up with new beers.

With a loaded shareables and snacks menu, the brewery is an excellent choice if needing some delicious Dayton food before heading to the show. The downtown brewery’s menu even boasts a killer bison bacon burger, or veggie burger for non-meat-eaters.

LOCATION: 46 E. Fifth St., Dayton

CONNECT: 937-222-7003| Website| Facebook| Twitter| Instagram

🍴 🍺 🍷 🍸 SPAGHETTI WAREHOUSE

Now: Exterior of Ludlow Place & Spaghetti Warehouse in downtown Dayton, November 14, 2016. PHOTO / Tom Gilliam

A mainstay in downtown Dayton, Spaghetti Warehouse is a good place to take the entire family. There is an assortment of Italian food and you can’t miss the restaurant’s eat-in trolley.

The restaurant offers fast, reliable service.

LOCATION: 36 W. Fifth St., Dayton

CONNECT: 937-461-3913 Website| Facebook | Instagram

OREGON DISTRICT

🍴🍺 🍷🍸 LILY’S DAYTON

Inside of Lily's Dayton in the Oregon District. ALEXIS LARSEN/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The eclectic eatery is one of the first restaurants you reach after entering the Oregon District from downtown.

Lily’s food is fresh, fun and inventive. The bar cranks out some of the best drinks in town and those patios (particularly the two in the front) are perfect for people watching.

LOCATION: 329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

CONNECT: 937-723-7637 | Website | Facebook | Instagram

🍴🍺🍷🍸 THAI 9

Thai 9 Special (Amelia Robinson)

The Oregon District restaurant has something yummy for you whether your spice level is 1 or 9.

Thai 9 offers an assortment of appetizers (papaya salad, fish cakes, coco shrimp, etc.); stir fries (cashew nut, holy basil, ginger, etc.); curries, sushi, noodles (pad sea ewe, lard na, pad thai, etc) and a list of house specials that includes seafood clay pot; duck basil and beef in oyster sauce.

The eatery also has some of best beer on tap around.

LOCATION: 11 Brown St., Dayton

CONNECT: 937-222-3227 | Website | Facebook

🍴🍺🍷🍸 JAY’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Seared Tuna appetizer, with white wine at jay's Seafood, 225 E. Sixth St. Photo by Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

One of Dayton’s oldest upscale restaurants, Jay’s has fed generations of local families since opening its doors Feb. 26, 1976.

Besides an assortment of great seafood that includes grilled rare tuna, calamari and bourbon salmon, Jay’s has a great wine list and cocktails are topnotch. Ask Bob to make you a Manhattan.

Jay’s bar even has personality that dates back to 1882. James Ritty, the inventor of the first cash register, had the 32-foot-long bar constructed for the Pony House Restaurant.

Reservations are recommended at Jay’s.

LOCATION: 1225 E. Sixth St., Dayton

CONTACT: 937-222-2892| Website | Facebook

🍴 🍺🍸OREGON EXPRESS PIZZA TAVERN

An Oregon Express waitress delivers pizza on in this file photo. Credit: Staff photo by Jim Noelker Credit: Staff photo by Jim Noelker

The owners of the OE have been serving up some of Dayton’s best square-cut pizza for nearly 35 years.

Favorites include the Reuben Pizza, the O.E. Special, the Hot Hawaiian and the Sriracha Pizza. The restaurant offers a gluten-free crust option for $2 more per pizza.

Try something cool from the tap or a top-shelf Long Island ice tea if you are extra frisky.

The jumbo pretzels with Swiss cheese are a special treat.

Like many of the Oregon District’s restaurants, the OE offers carryout if you’d rather eat your grub at Levitt or take it home after the show. O.E. even has a new menu with some tasty new options.

LOCATION: 336 E. 5th St., Dayton

CONTACT: 937-223-9205| Website | Facebook

🍴416 DINER

Opening night at the Oregon District's newest restaurant, 416 Diner. TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

With burgers, hoagies and a variety of breakfast options, 416 Diner has you covered after the show.

There is even a walk-up window on many weekend nights.

Try one of owner Guy Fragmin's West Virginia-style pepperoni rolls or go for a cheese steak hoagie with potato twists.

The diner does not serve alcohol, but there are plenty of bars and taverns around it that do.

LOCATION: 416 E. Fifth St., Dayton

CONTACT: 937-461-0416 | Website| Facebook