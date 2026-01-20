Annual Ohio duck stamp contest accepting art submissions

Ohio’s duck stamp program, established in 1892, is one of the longest-running and most successful programs of its kind in the country. It’s also one of the few duck stamps in the country that still features hand-painted artwork.

According to ODNR, sales of the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp have produced more than $11 million for important wetland projects in Ohio. Conserving Ohio’s wetlands is essential for the migratory waterfowl species, wetland birds, and amphibians who call the state’s wetlands their home.

Artists aged 18 years and older who reside in the U.S. are permitted to enter the competition. Entrants can choose to depict any of Ohio’s native waterfowl species other than hooded mergansers, bufflehead, or American wigeon, since those species were already featured on the three previous Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamps.

The winner of the Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp art competition receives a $4,000 service contract. For more information about submission guidelines, read the contest rules on wildohio.gov.

Those interested in purchasing an Ohio Wetlands Habitat Stamp for $15 can visit wildohio.gov.