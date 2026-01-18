‘120 Hours Behind Bars’: Butler County Jail to be featured on Discovery Channel docuseries

The reality series will give an “unfiltered look at what truly happens behind bars,” the Butler County Sheriff’s Office shared in a social media post announcement.

“You can soon take an inside look at America’s toughest jails, where officers are often outnumbered and violence can erupt without warning,” the post reads.

Episode 1 on Monday will feature the Washington Parish jail in Louisiana.

The release date for the Butler County Jail episode has yet to be announced.