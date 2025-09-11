Local jails playing major role as ICE arrests in Ohio soar under Trump, new data shows

This increased enforcement may not be visible to the public because instead of high-profile raids or sweeps in Ohio cities, federal agents are scooping up people from local jails, many of whom are awaiting trial or release.

The Butler and Montgomery county jails rank third and fourth, respectively, in the state for the number of inmates detained for ICE (Clark County Jail ranks ninth). The 100 ICE detainers at the Montgomery County Jail through June this year is more than double the number from the first half of 2024, the data shows.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, an ardent supporter of immigration enforcement, said he was “surprised” by how quickly the data shows the president was able to increase detentions and deportations of undocumented immigrants in Ohio.

He said this is exactly what Trump — who won Ohio by 11 percentage points in the November election — campaigned on, promising during an October 2024 campaign stop in Colorado: “We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States. We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our country. We will defend our territory; we will not be conquered.”

The data suggests ICE deported 1,081 people from Ohio this year through July 28, compared to 561 in all of 2024. The 242 ICE deportations from Ohio listed for June 2025 is a nearly sevenfold increase from the 35 in June 2024.

Lynn Tramonte, founder and executive director of the Ohio Immigration Alliance, said Trump lied on the promise to deport “the worst of the worst” before others in the country illegally.

Credit: pROVIDED Credit: pROVIDED

“He promised to focus on dangerous people and serious criminals, and the people he’s deporting mostly have no criminal record,” she said. “When they do have a criminal record, it’s for traffic violations.”

In the first six months of 2024, under Biden, 60% of ICE apprehensions in Ohio involved someone with a criminal conviction, compared to less than 40% in the first six months of 2025, under Trump. This year saw a large increase in the percentage of apprehensions involving someone with pending criminal charges, and a small increase involving people with immigration violations alone.

The data is not clear on the nature of the convictions or pending criminal charges.

Tramonte said non-citizens committing serious crimes get deported under any administration, and said the data supports that immigrants don’t come to the United States to commit crimes.

“They come here to work and take care of families,” she said. “We always knew there weren’t lots of people running around committing horrible crimes, just avoiding police.”

Jail detainers

Since ICE has the authority to detain immigrants subject to removal or removal proceedings, agents of the federal department have the legal right to request they be held, even without charges, according to the agency. The ICE data supports statements from the administration that the agency is leaning heavily on local jails in its enforcement. While there have been high-profile enforcement actions in Ohio — including an Aug. 16 police operation at a nightclub in Fairfield that resulted in nearly 40 undocumented immigrants being arrested — the data suggests a large number of apprehensions took place at local jails.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Southwest Ohio jails are among the top in the state for ICE detainers this year. After Franklin County Jail (265 detainers), come Hamilton County Jail (142), Butler County Jail (135) and Montgomery County Jail (123). Warren County Jail ranks sixth with 55 detainers this year, and Clark County Jail ninth (33). White House Border Czar Tom Homan said in a recent New York Time interview that ICE officers prefer to apprehend people in jails because it takes fewer resources and avoids confrontation. “More agents in the jail means less agents on the street,” he said “If I had a choice, I’d much rather be in a jail because it’s safer for the neighborhood, safer for the officer, and safer for the public,” Homan said. “But let me be clear. Even if they let us in the jail, every jail across the country, doesn’t mean we stop all work site enforcement operations. We prioritize those too.”

Montgomery County Jail

The 100 ICE detainers issued at the Montgomery County Jail in the first six months of this year is more than twice the 48 in the first half of 2024. “At this time, we don’t want to make any assumptions as to why there has been an increase in ICE detainers in Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Streck said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office does not take inmates on ICE detainers alone. “If a person is brought in on local charges and an ICE detainer is placed, we hold them only until the local charges are satisfied,” he said. “At that point, we notify ICE, and they have 48 hours (excluding weekends and holidays) to either pick the person up or send a release of detainer.” “If an inmate in our jail admits to being, or is suspected of being, in the country illegally, we contact ICE,” Streck said. “ICE then interviews the inmate by phone, reviews the charges they were booked on, and decides whether to take further action. “None of this is new policy or a result of recent changes in the federal government — we have followed the same process for years.”

Butler County Jail

In addition to holding inmates on ICE detainers, Butler County Jail is also an ICE detention facility, meaning immigrants taken into ICE custody — possibly from the Montgomery or Clark county jails — are held in Butler County under a federal contract. Sheriff Jones said he agrees with those who say the nation’s immigration system needs reformed. But until the immigration system is updated or fixed, Jones will do what he says he always does: enforce the law.

“I don’t care what they think. I really don’t,” he said of those who disagree with his politics and polices. “I’ve been doing this for 22 years. Don’t sneak into this country and think I’m okay with that. If you’re okay with it, good for you. I never see these people when an illegal rapes somebody, murders somebody, steals from somebody, or smuggles drugs into this country.”

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Butler County has hundreds of ICE-held detainees, which tallied nearly 390 on Thursday, some of whom have been in the jail for a few days and many for months, like the former Cincinnati Children’s imam, Ayman Soilman, who has been in the United States more than a decade, granted asylum in 2018 and arrested during a regular check-in with ICE in July. The ICE contract is an expansion of the county’s contract with the U.S. Marshals Office. There were 174 people on a hold for the U.S. Marshal’s Office, 16 of whom are also on a hold for ICE, according to Butler County’s Sept. 11 daily online jail roster.

While the Butler County Jail now has many more ICE inmates because of the contract, the number of detainers issued by ICE for people at the jail actually eked down in the first six months of this year to 113, compared to 133 in the first half of last year.

National debate

The U.S. Supreme Court gave Trump another legal immigration win Monday allowing federal agents in Southern California to target people for deportation based on race, language, job or location. Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s first Hispanic member, said the Trump administration “has all but declared that all Latinos, U.S. citizens or not, who work low-wage jobs are fair game to be seized at any time, taken away from work, and held until they provide proof of their legal status to the agents’ satisfaction.” The ICE data shows Ohio — the 7th most populous state — ranks 22nd in ICE apprehensions this year. Southern states lead the way with Texas, Florida and California in the tens of thousands. Estimates on immigrants in the country illegally vary depending on the source. The Pew Research Center estimates 14 million unauthorized immigrants in the country, while the Center for Migration Studies reports that number is closer to 11.7 million the Center for Immigration Studies reports 15.8 million.

Tramonte believes many Americans think the immigration system isn’t as complicated as it is, believing it works in a more “logical way” than reality.

“If immigration works the way Americans think it does, it would be a huge improvement over the way it works,” she said. “I think politicians have done a huge disservice because they try to keep us ignorant about how the system works, because they like us to be divided on this issue.”