YWCA Hamilton hires new director for domestic violence shelter

She has more than 10 years of experience advocating for individuals in the county, including domestic-violence survivors, and has worked in both the juvenile and adult justice systems.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and is a licensed chemical dependency counselor and behavioral health specialist. She was a case-management program manager at Modern Psychiatry and Wellness, supervising outpatient case managers and also worked in the sober-living program.

Anderson-Thurmond also spent the past year providing supportive services and education to women and families to help reduce infant mortality. Before being hired by the YWCA, she already had started intensive training with the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

In the other major step to help domestic-violence victims, YWCA’s new, $11 million complex of apartments for those who need them, as well as new YWCA offices is rising at 1570 Grand Blvd., east of Ohio 4.

Anderson-Thurmond is a member of the Hamilton Run Club, and participates in her children’s games or performances with her husband, Charles. They have three children, Jonathan, Jurnee and Jules.