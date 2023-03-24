Your weekend guide to things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties.
TODAY
- Armchair Program, at West Chester Twp. Hall, 9113 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester. 7 p.m. Experience the photos and stories of local world travelers. Free
- Tyler Moore Band, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Project 4 Walls: The Paintings of Ashley Butler, exhibit opening, 6-9 p.m., Artspace Hamilton Lofts and The Strauss Gallery 222 High St., Hamilton. DORA beverages permitted. facebook.com/TheStraussGallery
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Inspiring Arts presents “The Pirates of Penzance,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd., Hamilton. inspiringartsproductions.com
- HorrorHound Weekend: Cincinnati 2023: The Sharonville Convention Center hosts HorrorHound Weekend for enthusiasts of the horror film genre. Three-day event, 5-10 p.m. today, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 11355 Chester Road, Sharonville. horrorhoundweekend.com
- Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Shootout: Boys and girls basketball teams, grades 2-12, All weekend. $35 per game, $105 for three. Registration and details: https://bit.ly/3Fwcp9O
SATURDAY
- West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Club Anything for Kids Spring Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon. facebook.com/wcmultiplesale/
- Coffee with Council, at Virginia Ave. Park, 998 Gray Ave., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.
- Signs of Spring Hike, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.
- Kenny Ahern - To Laugh is to Live, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 2 p.m.
- Dave Campbell II, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Elk Creek MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7 to 10 p.m. Registration required by March 24. yourmetroparks.net
- 10SoCo Concerts: Acoustic Eidolon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.
MARCH 28
- National Parks: Mesa Verde National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.
- Hollywood on the Ohio, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. Local historian and showbusiness enthusiast Cheri Brinkman explores the famous stars of stage and screen from southwest Ohio to northern Kentucky.
- The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free.
MARCH 29
- Learn it at Lunch: Native American Series (Cultivation), at Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon
- History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “Tonight: Sorry to Bother You.” Bring your own popcorn. Free
MARCH 30
- Discovery on the Farm - Natural Egg Decorating, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.
- The 2023 John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” will be presented by David W. Blight, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
MARCH 31
- The Mudlick Five, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
- Carter New, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com
- Phoenix Mendoza with special guests Josh Leo and Jon Hayes, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
APRIL 1
- Free Throws for Kids, at Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. freethrowsforkids.org
- Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 2-10.
- Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Locash, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
APRIL 2
- Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
APRIL 4
- Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “MacBeth,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.
FISH FRY FINDER
BUTLER COUNTY
- Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 5729 Hamilton Mason Road.
- Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.
- Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.
- Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 330 Lebanon St.
- Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. today, at 3350 Chapel Road.
- Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 222 Hamilton Ave.
- West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
- Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. today and April 7, at 116 S. Main St.
- Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.
- Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 9 p.m. March 31 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.
- Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.
WARREN COUNTY
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 20 DeSales Ave.
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 500 Reading Road.
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 944 U.S. 22 & 3.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
In Other News
1
Journal-News’ Top 5 digital stories (so far) this week
2
Woman struck by train in West Chester Twp. is from Mason
3
EXPLAINER: What is the Katelyn Markham death case, and who is involved?
4
Hamilton pastor says ‘ghost guns’ a problem among teens
5
Levy shortfall: Middletown fire stations to cost $10M more than...
About the Author