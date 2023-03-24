Your weekend guide to things to do

SATURDAY

West Chester Mothers of Twins & More Club Anything for Kids Spring Sale, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 8 a.m. to noon. facebook.com/wcmultiplesale/

Coffee with Council, at Virginia Ave. Park, 998 Gray Ave., Hamilton. 10 to 11 a.m.

Signs of Spring Hike, at Forest Run MetroPark, 1810 New London Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.

Kenny Ahern - To Laugh is to Live, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 2 p.m.

Dave Campbell II, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

Flashlight Egg Hunt, at Elk Creek MetroPark, 5580 Elk Creek Road, Middletown. 7 to 10 p.m. Registration required by March 24. yourmetroparks.net

10SoCo Concerts: Acoustic Eidolon, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 8 p.m.

MARCH 28

National Parks: Mesa Verde National Park, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:45 p.m.

Hollywood on the Ohio, at Verity Lodge, Miami University Middletown. 6 p.m. Local historian and showbusiness enthusiast Cheri Brinkman explores the famous stars of stage and screen from southwest Ohio to northern Kentucky.

The Music Collective, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Free.

MARCH 29

Learn it at Lunch: Native American Series (Cultivation), at Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon

History at the Movies, at Miami Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 6 p.m. Screen and discuss “Tonight: Sorry to Bother You.” Bring your own popcorn. Free

MARCH 30

Discovery on the Farm - Natural Egg Decorating, at Chrisholm MetroPark, 2070 Woodsdale Road, Trenton. 10 a.m.

The 2023 John E. Dolibois History Prize Lecture, “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” will be presented by David W. Blight, at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.

MARCH 31

The Mudlick Five, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.

Carter New, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 7 p.m. lrhlive.com

Phoenix Mendoza with special guests Josh Leo and Jon Hayes, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

APRIL 1

Free Throws for Kids, at Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp., 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. freethrowsforkids.org

Hoppin’ Easter Egg Hunt, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 10 a.m. to noon. For ages 2-10.

Tyler Christopher as Elvis Presley, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

Locash, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion, West Chester Twp. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com

APRIL 2

Sorg Opera House Guided Tour, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 3 to 4:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

APRIL 4

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company presents “MacBeth,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton. 7 p.m.

FISH FRY FINDER

BUTLER COUNTY

Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 5729 Hamilton Mason Road.

Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only.

Middletown: Holy Family Parish/Knights of Columbus, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays through April 7, at Eagle’s Lodge, 1300 First Ave.

Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 330 Lebanon St.

Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30 to 7 p.m. today, at 3350 Chapel Road.

Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 222 Hamilton Ave.

West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road.

Middletown: American Legion Post 218, 5 to 7 p.m. today and April 7, at 116 S. Main St.

Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 7 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road.

Hamilton: St. Ann Hamilton, 5 to 9 p.m. March 31 at 3064 Pleasant Ave.

Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.

WARREN COUNTY

Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales, 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays through March 31, at 20 DeSales Ave.

Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays through March 31 at 500 Reading Road.

Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5 to 7 p.m., Fridays through March 31, at 944 U.S. 22 & 3.

