Your donations provide food to local families in need

One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives. The hungry in our community include children, seniors, low-income workers, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Journal-News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Shared Harvest Food Bank. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $30,000, providing more than 180,000 meals to feed hungry families right here in our community.