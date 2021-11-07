journal-news logo
Your donations provide food to local families in need

More than 100 cars lined up in Hamilton Friday to receive free food boxes as part of senior program sponsored by Shared Harvest food bank in Fairfield. More than 300 seniors who had signed up for the food giveaway came through the distribution center set up in a shopping center parking lot along Route 4 in Hamilton. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)
Dear Reader,

One in six people in our community lives with food insecurity. That means they don’t have enough affordable, nutritious food to sustain their lives. The hungry in our community include children, seniors, low-income workers, and those who have been impacted by the pandemic over the past two years.

Together, we can help. For more than 40 years, the readers of the Journal-News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Shared Harvest Food Bank. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $30,000, providing more than 180,000 meals to feed hungry families right here in our community.

I’ve lived in the community for 20 years, and I have come to realize the deep commitment we have to each other. We look out for one another, we stand together in the face of adversity, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

  • Online at Journal-News.com/foodrelief
  • Send a check to Shared Harvest Food Bank, 5901 Dixie Highway, Fairfield, OH 45014
  • Look for the envelopes inserted in the Journal-News in today’s paper and on November 21, December 5, and December 19.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.

Sincerely,

Jana Collier

Publisher

Journal-News

