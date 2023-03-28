Yellow Corp. to merge West Chester facilities, 150 employees may transfer across parking lot

Spokesperson Heather Nauert told the Journal-News the impending merge of the two facilities at 10074 Princeton Glendale Road — currently run by YRC Freight and Holland America Line — is an “administrative move” as Yellow brings its subsidiaries under a unified umbrella. Nauert said each affected employee will be offered a transfer to the surviving West Chester facility or any other facility with respective openings.

The closure is in line with the brand’s “One Yellow enterprise transformation” — an effort launched in 2021 to integrate all four of the company’s regional subsidiaries into one simplified, nationwide carrier. Nauert said Yellow has been combining smaller terminals with larger, more modern regional terminals and distribution centers.