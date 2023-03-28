Yellow Corp. to merge West Chester facilities, 150 employees may transfer across parking lot

150 Yellow Corp. employees in West Chester Twp. will be offered to transfer across a parking lot as a result of the publicly-traded transportation company’s decision to merge two of its subsidiary facilities on the same site this May.
Spokesperson Heather Nauert told the Journal-News the impending merge of the two facilities at 10074 Princeton Glendale Road — currently run by YRC Freight and Holland America Line — is an “administrative move” as Yellow brings its subsidiaries under a unified umbrella. Nauert said each affected employee will be offered a transfer to the surviving West Chester facility or any other facility with respective openings.
The closure is in line with the brand’s “One Yellow enterprise transformation” — an effort launched in 2021 to integrate all four of the company’s regional subsidiaries into one simplified, nationwide carrier. Nauert said Yellow has been combining smaller terminals with larger, more modern regional terminals and distribution centers.
On March 16, each employee of the closing facility was sent a federally-obligated Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN), which serves as a public notice of layoffs and closures for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Employees were originally notified about the plan to merge facilities in 2022.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we sent WARN notices with respect to the closing facility despite the fact that the majority — if not all — of our impacted employees will be presented with other local Yellow opportunities,” Nauert said.
Elsewhere in Ohio, Yellow sent WARN notices to 107 employees at a facility that’s set to be shut down at the same time in the City of Greene, just south of Akron. Nauert said that, too, is an attempt to remove redundancy as Yellow restructures, and all employees will be free to transfer to the surviving location in Copley, about a half an hour northwest, or any other Yellow facility.
In both cases, it is not yet known how many employees will transfer to the surviving facilities.
