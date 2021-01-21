X

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash in Monroe, 2 minor injuries reported

ajc.com

News | 1 hour ago
By Rick McCrabb

MONROE — A female driver traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Ohio 4 this morning, causing a head-on crash that sent her and another driver to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman turned left off Roden Park Drive by Speedway and into the northbound lanes of Ohio 4, according to Sgt. Kim Peters of the BCSO. She said the woman may not be from the area and was confused by the traffic pattern.

Explore‘It sounded like a bomb going off’: Witnesses recount Middletown crash involving stolen car

The female driver was transported to West Chester Hospital, and the male driver was taken to Middletown Kettering Hospital.

Peters said the crash that was reported at 10:23 a.m. today remains under investigation.

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.