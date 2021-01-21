Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash in Monroe, 2 minor injuries reported

MONROE — A female driver traveling southbound in the northbound lane of Ohio 4 this morning, causing a head-on crash that sent her and another driver to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman turned left off Roden Park Drive by Speedway and into the northbound lanes of Ohio 4, according to Sgt. Kim Peters of the BCSO. She said the woman may not be from the area and was confused by the traffic pattern.
The female driver was transported to West Chester Hospital, and the male driver was taken to Middletown Kettering Hospital.
Peters said the crash that was reported at 10:23 a.m. today remains under investigation.