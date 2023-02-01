Women’s Art Club of Hamilton: First exhibition to display at 2 local galleries

“The work that has been submitted is fantastic. The professionalism and the beauty of the artwork is truly impressive,” Rohrbaugh said.

Submissions for the exhibitions came in via an online submission process. A small group from the art club examined the entries for specific criteria in terms of size and the space available, she said.

“Otherwise, we strongly encouraged a variety of media, and a variety of artforms to be submitted,” Rohrbaugh said.

Women in the group are ages 18 and older, and they reside within a 50-mile radius of Hamilton.

“The title of the exhibition, ‘New Views’ came about from discussions within the group, and Cathy Mayhugh from the Fitton Center was the one to suggest that. It implies a new vision for the local, women artists of Hamilton, and the amazing work that they can do,” Rohrbaugh said.

The exhibition will kick-off with a gallery opening at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be on display simultaneously in the first-floor Community Gallery at the Fitton Center and at The Strauss Gallery. This is dual venue exhibition and both venues are located in downtown Hamilton.

Guests can see “New Views” at the Fitton Center during the gallery opening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at The Strauss Gallery the same evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The exhibition will run through March 3.

HOW TO GO

What: “New Views,” a debut, dual gallery exhibition presented by the Women’s Art Club of Hamilton

When: On display from Saturday, Feb. 4 through March 3. Open regular gallery hours.

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave. and The Strauss Gallery, 222 High Street. Both venues are in downtown Hamilton.

Cost: Free

More info: Visit Women’s Art Club of Hamilton on Facebook and Instagram. Also, connect or subscribe to the Women’s Art Club of Hamilton newsletter at womensartclubofhamilton@gmail.com.

MORE ONLINE

See video of the Women’s Arts Club from our content partners at TVHamilton. journal-news.com