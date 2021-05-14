Women carrying Chipotle chairs down the street catch police attention in Butler County

Two women walking west on High Street in Oxford carrying chairs appearing to be the same type as used at Chipotle drew the attention of a police officer at 2:56 a.m. on May 6.

The women were ordered to stop and they put down the chairs on the ground.

When asked where they got the chairs, one replied Chipotle. One of the women was identified from her Ohio driver’s license but was not named in the report because she was not charged. The other woman, however, had an odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath and was wearing a bar wristband identifying her as over age 21.

Her Massachusetts license, however, showed her to be 20. She was placed into custody and a fictitious driver’s license was found in her possession.

She was issued summons for offenses concerning underage persons and prohibited acts. The chairs were returned to Chipotle.