Woman shopping inside Kroger has purse snatched; Middletown man arrested

When officers arrived, Vaughn was taken into custody without further incident. The witness was treated for hand injuries. The victim was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and her purse was returned to her.

Vaughn was booked into the Middletown City Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Middletown Municipal Court today, Dec. 6.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones thanked the 27-year-old man for his help in catching the suspect. Jones said he is always pleased when someone who preys on the elderly is caught, and even prouder of civilians who step up and intervene when citizens need help.