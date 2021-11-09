Woman recounts trying to help victim of fatal shooting in Fairfield bar

“I can’t run out the door and see someone laying there,” Sparrow said. “I don’t care who you are, I’m going to try...I’m going to try.”

Sparrow said she heard someone call Strong “Bobby,” so she called out his name and told him to stay alert.

“The saddest part was when I started CPR,” Sparrow said. “When I did my first mouth-to-mouth with him, I felt him blow back into my mouth and I stopped and he said, ‘Just let me die.’”

Replaying the scene over and over for the past two days, Sparrow said she remembers doing everything she could to try to save Strong’s life.

Police said the two other people shot were innocent bystanders. Sparrow said she has been trying to make sense of what she believes was a senseless act.

“You didn’t only put his life in danger, you put other’s lives in danger,” Sparrow said. “Shooting, not thinking.”