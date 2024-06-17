Woman killed in hit-skip crash identified; investigators searching for driver

A 37-year-old Hamilton woman died of blunt force trauma after a hit-and-run crash overnight Thursday, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office.
Mary Beth Blankenship was apparently walking home on Millville Road when she was struck in the 2300 block, said Butler County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Poff. Her death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.
A deputy on patrol spotted debris in the roadway and found Blankenship dead near Boyle Road.
Poff of the Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team said investigators are continuing to look for the driver and vehicle that left the scene. The vehicle involved is possibly a 2014 or newer maroon Toyota Highlander. The vehicle will have front-end damage and a broken or missing right headlight.
Anyone with information is asked to call Poff at 513-785-1218.
