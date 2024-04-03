Woman charged with murder after Butler County shooting

BreakingNews
16 minutes ago
A woman has been charged with murder after a homicide Tuesday night on Millville-Oxford Road in Reily Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Pamela Harville, 64, was booked into the Butler County Jail at about 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Deputies were called a residence around 9 p.m. and found a male shooting victim, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

