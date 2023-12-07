BreakingNews
Abortion access enshrined in Ohio Constitution goes into effect today

Woman charged after dead dog and emaciated horse found in Hanover Twp.

News
By
1 minute ago
X

A Hanover Twp. woman is facing felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after a dead dog and an emaciated horse were found at her residence, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Katie Still, 31, was charged Monday when county deputy dog wardens conducted a welfare check on property in the 6000 block of Oxford Milford Road and found a decomposing dog’s body in a wire cage and the “severely” emaciated horse, according to the sheriff’s office and court reports.

Still was charged with one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony and cruelty to animals, a second-degree misdemeanor. She was booked into the Butler County Jail but posted $3,500 bond, 10 percent rule, after video arraignment Tuesday.

ExploreFairfield PD investigating death in parking lot of business

A preliminary hearing is scheduled today for Still in Butler County Area I Court.

Still, who deputies say is the owner of the animals, showed up about 1 p.m. and told the deputy dog wardens she had not been out to the property to care for the animals in at least a week and the animals had not been checked on or fed, according to court records.

“One deceased canine was located locked in a wire crate in a shed. There was no food or shelter from the elements. The crate had barely enough room for the dog to lay. It was on its side and far into decomposition. The condition of the dog appeared as if it has been starved to death,” investigators wrote in the the court complaint.

A horse on the property was “severely emaciated ... unstable and skin and bones and had obviously not been fed on a regular bases,” according to the court complaint.

Deputy dog wardens also took possession a pig and additional dogs due to their condition. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Cruelty to animals isn’t tolerated in this county. If you fail to care for your animals, either find someone who will, or we will find a new home for you in jail,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

ExploreButler County woman pleads not guilty to 23 counts of animal cruelty after nearly 90 dogs found
In Other News
1
Talawanda teacher tributes: Local educators recognized
2
Hamilton approves 6-month ban on recreational marijuana biz licenses
3
Lakota Schools weigh options as district continues growing and needing...
4
Fairfield amends, expands business tax incentive guidelines
5
Fairfield PD investigating death in parking lot of business

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top