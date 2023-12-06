Fairfield PD investigating death in parking lot of business

The Fairfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving a person who reportedly died by suicide in the parking lot of Cincinnati Financial Corp. on Tuesday.

The department confirmed officers are investigating a suicide but it is not releasing details until the Butler County Coroner’s report is completed.

Editor’s note: The Journal-News does not typically report suicides unless they happen in public locations or pose a safety risk.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

