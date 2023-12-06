Fairfield PD investigating death in parking lot of business

The Fairfield Police Department is investigating an incident involving a person who reportedly died by suicide in the parking lot of Cincinnati Financial Corp. on Tuesday.
The department confirmed officers are investigating a suicide but it is not releasing details until the Butler County Coroner’s report is completed.
Editor’s note: The Journal-News does not typically report suicides unless they happen in public locations or pose a safety risk.
In Other News
1
Amtrak plan for Cincy, Columbus, Cleveland, Dayton gets first early...
2
Middletown City Council picks Muterspaw’s replacement
3
Monroe names 2 finalists for city manager’s position
4
Passenger in serious Preble County crash impaled by part of fence
5
Fairfield enacts ban on recreational marijuana licenses, Hamilton may...
About the Author