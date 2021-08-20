Woman charged after allegedly punching man, going after his mother in Butler County

A woman was charged with domestic violence after allegedly punching the father of her child in Oxford.
The charge resulted from an incident August 14 after police arrived at the residence on Homestead Avenue on a report of a dispute in progress.
The suspect was separated from the male as both were interviewed by officers. He said they had a verbal dispute over food not being warm enough and while arguing, she punched him in the chest and head with her fist. He said her aggression then turned toward his mother when she tried to intervene. He said he stood between the two women holding the suspect’s arms so she could not strike his mother.
The mother told officers she allowed the suspect and her son to live there with her because they had a small child together and no place to stay. She said she was not going to allow the suspect to hit her son and attempted to get between them. She said the suspect became violent and started throwing things and damaging the bedroom. She said it is an ongoing issue and she no longer wants the suspect in her house.
The suspect was complaining of a panic attack and the Life Squad was called and she was taken to McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital for treatment. The officer went there to speak to her.
She said she had been sleeping when the other two entered the bedroom and attacked her. She denied striking the male at any time. Once she was released from the hospital, The suspect was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence and taken to the Butler County Jail.
A written statement was taken from the mother, although her son refused to fill out a statement, saying he did not want her charged but wants to get her help.