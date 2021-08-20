Woman charged after allegedly punching man, going after his mother in Butler County

The suspect was separated from the male as both were interviewed by officers. He said they had a verbal dispute over food not being warm enough and while arguing, she punched him in the chest and head with her fist. He said her aggression then turned toward his mother when she tried to intervene. He said he stood between the two women holding the suspect’s arms so she could not strike his mother.

The mother told officers she allowed the suspect and her son to live there with her because they had a small child together and no place to stay. She said she was not going to allow the suspect to hit her son and attempted to get between them. She said the suspect became violent and started throwing things and damaging the bedroom. She said it is an ongoing issue and she no longer wants the suspect in her house.