WLW Radio host announces retirement

WLW Radio morning host Mike McConnell announced today on air he is retiring on Friday, April 4.
McConnell, who attended the University of Dayton and who got his start as DJ in Dayton at WVUD and WTUE, has more than 40 years of experience in the radio business.
He worked at WLW more than 35 years and spent four years at WGN in Chicago.
