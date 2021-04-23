With job applicants few and far between, Hamilton’s hospitality industry gets creative

“I’m sure it’s overwhelming because, frankly, everyone is hiring,” he told WCPO. “It’s more of a where do I choose?”

The Hamilton Amusement Hospitality Association launched its online portal, and Greater Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president Dan Bates said it could be an answer to the industry’s requests for assistance.

“They were just screaming for, we could do fabulous business if we had the staff,” he said. “I think some people want to sit back and say, ‘Is this going to work?’ We don’t know. We think it’s going to.”

McCleary said he understands the shortage in hospitality workers during a persistent, global pandemic. Bars, restaurants and venues are still operating at limited capacity and many people still are choosing not to go out for dinner and drinks.

But the work comes with some unique benefits, he said.

“Maybe not the giant 401k or big healthcare plan, but it’s fun, flexible, a very unique environment,” he said. “In a time where social interaction is limited, you get that here, right?”

The portal launched initially for Hamilton’s hospitality industry only, but that could soon expand. Find the online portal at www.hamilton-ohio.com/haha.