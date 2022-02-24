Winter’s return: Freezing rain possible throughout region today

Earlier this week, locals enjoyed warmer weather and were finally able to get in a few outdoor walks. But the temps lowered back into the 30s on Wednesday.
While the high for today is 39, the area is likely to see freezing rain in the morning hours after seeing a wintry mix overnight.
The region is in a possible transition zone of a low pressure system, according to meteorologists at Journal-News partner WCPO. Rain is expected in the afternoon and evening, and there should be a transition to freezing rain, especially as you get closer to I-70, meteorologists said.
Colder air is diving in from the east and northeast and that may spur slick roads as ice develops. Drivers will need to be especially careful on bridges and overpasses today and Friday morning.
Friday’s temps will be in the mid-30s and it will be cloudy with a breeze. The low Friday is 29 degrees.
Temperatures will be at or below normal for the next few days. The weekend will be dry and sunny.
A warm-up is expected all of next week.
THURSDAY
High 39
Low 29
FRIDAY
High 35
Low 21
SATURDAY
High 40
Low 25
SUNDAY
High 46
Low 23
MONDAY
High 48
Low 23
Source: Storm Shield/WCPO
