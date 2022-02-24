Hamburger icon
Winter’s return: Freezing rain possible throughout region today

A wintry mix of mostly sleet covered the Butler County area Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. NICK GRAHAM/FILE

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By Journal-News Staff
1 hour ago

Earlier this week, locals enjoyed warmer weather and were finally able to get in a few outdoor walks. But the temps lowered back into the 30s on Wednesday.

While the high for today is 39, the area is likely to see freezing rain in the morning hours after seeing a wintry mix overnight.

The region is in a possible transition zone of a low pressure system, according to meteorologists at Journal-News partner WCPO. Rain is expected in the afternoon and evening, and there should be a transition to freezing rain, especially as you get closer to I-70, meteorologists said.

Colder air is diving in from the east and northeast and that may spur slick roads as ice develops. Drivers will need to be especially careful on bridges and overpasses today and Friday morning.

Friday’s temps will be in the mid-30s and it will be cloudy with a breeze. The low Friday is 29 degrees.

Temperatures will be at or below normal for the next few days. The weekend will be dry and sunny.

A warm-up is expected all of next week.

THURSDAY

High 39

Low 29

FRIDAY

High 35

Low 21

SATURDAY

High 40

Low 25

SUNDAY

High 46

Low 23

MONDAY

High 48

Low 23

Source: Storm Shield/WCPO

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
