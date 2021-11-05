Winterfest at Kings Island to include new parade

MASON — Kings Island is bringing back Winterfest again this year and plans to add a new parade to the festivities.
The nightly event called the Wonderland Parade showcases eight themed floats, more than 150 entertainers and of course, Santa Claus. It will stop along the route to invite guests to participate.
The Wonderland Parade is one of several pieces of Winterfest designed to entertain the crowds, including ice skating, pictures with Santa, carriage rides and cookie decorating. Some of Kings Island’s rides will be open.
Winterfest begins Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 21, 2021. Tickets are available on the amusement park’s website.
