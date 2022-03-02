Winter heating bill help is still available to low-income households

SELF has assisted 1,089 households through regular Winter Crisis and Home Energy Assistance Programs, and nearly 350 households through its water assistance program, according to Rachel Sheets, Community Relations Coordinator at SELF.

HEAP assists Butler County residents at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline in paying their heating bills. Residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may be eligible for the Winter Crisis Program.