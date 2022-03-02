Winter heating bill help is still available to low-income households

Winter heating assistance is still available to households in Butler County through March 31. The assistance is provided by SELF, or Supports to Encourage Low-income Families’ Winter Crisis utility assistance program, which has assisted 796 Butler County households since it began on Nov. 1, 2021.
SELF has assisted 1,089 households through regular Winter Crisis and Home Energy Assistance Programs, and nearly 350 households through its water assistance program, according to Rachel Sheets, Community Relations Coordinator at SELF.
HEAP assists Butler County residents at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline in paying their heating bills. Residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may be eligible for the Winter Crisis Program.
To apply for Winter Crisis, clients must schedule an appointment — SELF is not taking walk-ins at this time. Appointments may be scheduled by visiting self.itfrontdesk.com or by calling 513-868-9300, option 1.
Visit selfhelps.org for more information on available assistance and how to apply. Applications may also be picked up outside SELF’s offices.
