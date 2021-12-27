Winter heating assistance available to Butler County residents

- Items to have ready when applying:

- A copy of your most recent energy bill

- A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member

- Proof of US Citizenship or legal residency for all household members

- Photo ID

- Social Security cards

- Proof of disability (if applicable)

To apply for regular HEAP or PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Plus, Butler County residents may provide copies of the above documents to SELF by dropping them off at 415 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton or 930 9th Ave. in Middletown. SELF will then process those documents. HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1, 2022,” said the release from S.E.L.F.

The nonprofit also offers help with rent payments and weatherization, which helps lower energy bills.

For more details go online to selfhelps.org.