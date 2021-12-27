Winter heating assistance available to Butler County residents

Appointments are now available for people wishing to apply for energy bill assistance this winter.
Supports to Encourage Low-income Families Winter Crisis utility assistance program has assisted 326 area households since it began Nov. 1. The Winter Crisis and Home Energy Assistance Programs will operate through March 31.
These programs are for low-income residents of Butler County.
“HEAP assists Butler County residents at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline pay their heating bills,” states a news release from S.E.L.F. “Residents who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services, at or below 25% fuel, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months, may be eligible for the Winter Crisis Program.”
Those who wish to apply may do so only by scheduling an appointment — walk-ins are not being accepted currently. Appointments may be made online at self.itfrontdesk.com or by calling (513) 868-9300, Option 1. Appointments are scheduled up to 28 days in advance, S.E.L.F. leaders said, and they fill up fast.
- Items to have ready when applying:
- A copy of your most recent energy bill
- A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member
- Proof of US Citizenship or legal residency for all household members
- Photo ID
- Social Security cards
- Proof of disability (if applicable)
To apply for regular HEAP or PIPP (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) Plus, Butler County residents may provide copies of the above documents to SELF by dropping them off at 415 S. Monument Ave. in Hamilton or 930 9th Ave. in Middletown. SELF will then process those documents. HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1, 2022,” said the release from S.E.L.F.
The nonprofit also offers help with rent payments and weatherization, which helps lower energy bills.
For more details go online to selfhelps.org.
