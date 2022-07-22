‘Willy Wonka Junior’ opens today on Middletown stage

She said the storyline touches on themes of love, honesty and hard work.

The production opens today with six performances that run through Sun., July 31.

One of the five winning children is a likeable young man named Charlie Bucket (played by John Hatcher, who is going into sixth grade at Hunter Elementary). Charlie takes the tour of the company with his equally friendly grandfather. Children of the winning tickets must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or they face the consequences. The factory itself is quite mysterious.

“He’s hoping that he will find some person, who is thoughtful, kind, forgiving, works hard and who is a team player,” Markle said.

Throughout the course of the show, the children complete a series of tests, and every child fails, except Charlie.

“The moral of the story is we need to be responsible, and we need to have positive attitudes. We can all do our best, and we can all succeed,” Markle said.

The show runs about 60 to 70 minutes and features 21 young actors in grades five through nine. A few of the standout musical numbers include “Pure Imagination,” “Golden Age of Chocolate,” “The Candy Man” and “Think Positive,” and more. Around 300 children participate in Performing Arts Academy’s programs on an annual basis.

HOW TO GO

What: “Willy Wonka Junior” presented by Performing Arts Academy

When: Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees will start at 3 p.m. Show dates are today, Saturday and Sunday and July 29, 30 and 31.

Where: The Performing Arts Academy Theatre, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown

Cost: $14 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65+ and students ages 12 and younger

More info: theperformingartsacademy.com