‘Willy Wonka Junior’ opens today on Middletown stage

Local audiences are in for a treat as a group of talented, young actors bring “Willy Wonka Junior” to the stage in Middletown.
“This show has a wonderful story, and I think it’s very apropos to what’s going on today,” said Nina Markle, the show’s director. “Willy Wonka owns this chocolate factory, and he’s quite famous. Basically, children are his business, because that’s who he sees most of the time. Children are always running up to him with their money to buy candy. So, he’s connected with the younger generation.”
In that, he sees all kinds of kids. Those who are spoiled brats to those who are kind and generous to each other.
Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka Junior” follows the timeless story of candy man Willy Wonka (played by Carson Keith from Monroe) as he stages a contest to find an heir by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Those who find the tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, along with a lifetime supply of candy.
“There comes a time in Willy Wonka’s life when he needs to retire, and he’s been very concerned about who he’s going give or sell his company to, and who is going to take over for him. So, he devises a plan. If he can put golden tickets in candy bars, and kids can find the golden tickets, then he will take them through the factory and expose them to various experiences in different rooms, where they make chocolate and other things,” Markle said.
She said the storyline touches on themes of love, honesty and hard work.
The production opens today with six performances that run through Sun., July 31.
One of the five winning children is a likeable young man named Charlie Bucket (played by John Hatcher, who is going into sixth grade at Hunter Elementary). Charlie takes the tour of the company with his equally friendly grandfather. Children of the winning tickets must learn to follow Mr. Wonka’s rules in the factory — or they face the consequences. The factory itself is quite mysterious.
“He’s hoping that he will find some person, who is thoughtful, kind, forgiving, works hard and who is a team player,” Markle said.
Throughout the course of the show, the children complete a series of tests, and every child fails, except Charlie.
“The moral of the story is we need to be responsible, and we need to have positive attitudes. We can all do our best, and we can all succeed,” Markle said.
The show runs about 60 to 70 minutes and features 21 young actors in grades five through nine. A few of the standout musical numbers include “Pure Imagination,” “Golden Age of Chocolate,” “The Candy Man” and “Think Positive,” and more. Around 300 children participate in Performing Arts Academy’s programs on an annual basis.
HOW TO GO
What: “Willy Wonka Junior” presented by Performing Arts Academy
When: Friday and Saturday shows at 7 p.m. and Sunday afternoon matinees will start at 3 p.m. Show dates are today, Saturday and Sunday and July 29, 30 and 31.
Where: The Performing Arts Academy Theatre, 4400 Lewis St., Middletown
Cost: $14 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65+ and students ages 12 and younger
More info: theperformingartsacademy.com
