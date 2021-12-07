Ohio 4, Bypass 4 intersection widening makes dangerous roadway safer

She said as part of ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, the state agency uses a state-of-the-art and data-driven approach to identify high-crash locations. They compare similar locations across Ohio to determine which locations are experiencing higher-than-expected crashes. She said Gov. Mike DeWine’s Top 150 priority list focused on the Top 50 urban, Top 50 Suburban, and Top 50 rural locations in the state.

ODOT said this intersection was ranked 25th in Ohio for high-crash suburban intersections, and Fuller said “this project will serve to improve safety and accommodate increased demands of traffic seen at the intersection.”

Officials with Fairfield Twp., the Butler County Engineers Office, and ODOT met ahead of the start of the project Fairfield Twp. administrator Julie Vonderhaar calls “a very positive change for Butler County.”

“The increased safety is the most important priority,” she said. “With this particular intersection being identified as one of the most dangerous in the County we are grateful to see these improvements.”

Caption An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Caption An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens said the additional southbound left turn-lane “has alleviated the potential for rear-end collisions, thus making the intersection safer while adding additional capacity.”

Tens of thousands of cars travel that intersection daily.

ODOT had considered Restricted Crossing U-Turn, which would have been similar to the Symmes, Tylersville and Hamilton-Mason roads intersections, but ODOT officials determined that widening the intersection was the “more viable option” and thus “the operation of the intersection will not be changed.