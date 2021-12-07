journal-news logo
Ohio 4, Bypass 4 intersection widening makes dangerous roadway safer

An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By , Staff Writer
44 minutes ago

The widening project at the northern Ohio 4 and Bypass Ohio 4 intersection ― considered one of Ohio’s more dangerous suburban intersections ― wrapped up last month.

The intersection improvements included the widening of the intersection, which accommodated dual left-turn lanes and dual right-turn lanes for the westbound Ohio 4 to the Bypass Ohio 4 traffic, and the lengthening of the eastbound right-turn lane to southbound Bypass Ohio 4.

Construction for the $1.75 million project also included the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection. Construction for the project began in the spring and wrapped up at the end of November.

“Safety is a top priority at the Ohio Department of Transportation, and annually, ODOT dedicates about $158 million for engineering improvements at severe crash locations or locations with the potential for severe crashes ― one of the largest state investments in the nation,” said ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller.

An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

She said as part of ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, the state agency uses a state-of-the-art and data-driven approach to identify high-crash locations. They compare similar locations across Ohio to determine which locations are experiencing higher-than-expected crashes. She said Gov. Mike DeWine’s Top 150 priority list focused on the Top 50 urban, Top 50 Suburban, and Top 50 rural locations in the state.

ODOT said this intersection was ranked 25th in Ohio for high-crash suburban intersections, and Fuller said “this project will serve to improve safety and accommodate increased demands of traffic seen at the intersection.”

Officials with Fairfield Twp., the Butler County Engineers Office, and ODOT met ahead of the start of the project Fairfield Twp. administrator Julie Vonderhaar calls “a very positive change for Butler County.”

“The increased safety is the most important priority,” she said. “With this particular intersection being identified as one of the most dangerous in the County we are grateful to see these improvements.”

An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF
An intersection improvement construction project at the northern end of OH 4 Bypass and OH 4 in Fairfield Township is nearly complete as crews work on changing out traffic lights Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The widening project added dual left and right turn lanes in some directions. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Butler County Engineer Greg Wilkens said the additional southbound left turn-lane “has alleviated the potential for rear-end collisions, thus making the intersection safer while adding additional capacity.”

Tens of thousands of cars travel that intersection daily.

ODOT had considered Restricted Crossing U-Turn, which would have been similar to the Symmes, Tylersville and Hamilton-Mason roads intersections, but ODOT officials determined that widening the intersection was the “more viable option” and thus “the operation of the intersection will not be changed.

Michael D. Pitman
Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers Fairfield, Fairfield Twp. and local politics.

