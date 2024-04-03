Whole Foods coming to West Chester, Liberty area

He called the addition of the 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods, a high-end grocer, “a great project” for the development. He said it will attract shoppers throughout the region.

Ground has been broken on the development that will include residential buildings for the northern side of Liberty Way. Davis said plans call for 392 units of multi-family housing, 55 single-family residences, restaurants, a brewery, an office building and an outdoor amphitheater.

It will be one of the largest developments in the region, according to Davis.

Barb Wilson, West Chester spokesperson, said the Whole Foods announcement is “a step forward” for the 50-acre Village North development located in West Chester and Liberty townships.

Davis said Whole Foods, located at the southside of Liberty Way and Butler Warren Road, will serve as the development’s anchor tenant. Five other retail buildings comprising 90,000 square feet will be constructed around the grocer, he said.

Residents will be able to walk to many of the local businesses and the nearby 435-acre Voice of America MetroPark, Wilson said.