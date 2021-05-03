Whimmydiddle festival at RiversEdge to change this year: Here’s the lineup

The 2021 lineup will feature 90 Proof Twang with special guest Jamie Suttle on June 18, Arlo McKinley with special guest Morgan Wade on July 23 (the show sold out the same day it was announced), The Infamous Stringdusters with special guest Sierra Hull on Aug. 21 and Charley Crockett with special guest Joshua Ray Walker on Aug. 27.

“90 Proof Twang has played at RiversEdge or has been a part of Whimmydiddle since the outset. They were the first band to ever play a show at what is now the RiversEdge Concert Series. They were the opening band 10 years ago, when we were doing concerts on the show wagon. They’ve been a fixture at RiversEdge and Whimmydiddle, so we’re excited to have them back,” Helms said.

RiversEdge will continue to operate with an outdoor, socially distanced seating layout. Individual concert pods must be purchased prior to entry.

Each of the seating squares are spaced eight feet apart. Masks are required when moving around the venue.

With a mix of country sounds at the core of Whimmydiddle, artists have presented a variety of musical styles from progressive bluegrass and Americana to rock-blues and more. The event has drawn more than 3,000 people to the park on one night. In 2019, concertgoers traveled from more than 17 different states for Whimmydiddle.

Doors for each concert will open at 6:30 p.m. with the opening act beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the headliner starting at 9 p.m. Tickets for each concert range in price between $4 and $15. One exception is the Aug. 21 concert featuring The Infamous Stringdusters with Sierra Hull, and tickets for that concert range in price from $5 to $35. The July 23 concert with Arlo McKinley with special guest Morgan Wade is sold out.

To purchase tickets, and the latest details, go to www. www.whimmydiddle.com.