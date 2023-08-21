Where to watch FC Cincinnati face Lionel Messi’s new team in Open Cup semifinals

CINCINNATI — FC Cincinnati has advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semi-finals and TQL Stadium will play host when they step out on the pitch to face Inter Miami CF — soccer legend Lionel Messi’s new team.

Kickoff happens Wednesday at 7 p.m.

FC Cincinnati advanced to the semifinals after defeating Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 3-1 on June 6 at TQL. Inter Miami made their way to the semifinals after a victory against Birmingham Legion on June 7.

Messi announced earlier in June that he was signing with Inter Miami after months of speculation.

Tickets for the August 23 match are still on sale, but fans will need to shell out at least $250 a seat; prices range from there up to $600 per ticket for seats closer to the pitch.

A pre-match party will also be held in Washington Park from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., featuring live music, inflatables and food trucks. The supporters march will leave from there to march to the stadium at around 5:45 p.m.

For fans who’d like to watch the match from somewhere other than TQL Stadium, there are streaming options: the Open Cup is being streamed on CBS Sports Golazo, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Telemundo.

FC Cincinnati’s official watch party will take place at Fountain Square, where fans sporting their orange and blue support can gather to enjoy the game on big screens. Food trucks and activities will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Several Cincy bars will be showing the game, for fans who’d prefer to witness the match from inside an air-conditioned building. FC Cincinnati Pub Partners streaming the game will be:

Alexandria Brewing Company

Bean & Barkey

Bucketheads

Dickmann’s Sports Cafe

Keystone Bar and Grill

Molly Malone’s

Queen City Radio

Rhinehaus

Taglio (OTR, Montgomery and Columbia Tusculum)

The Hi-Mark

The Growler House

The Pitch

West Chester Twp. will also be hosting its own watch party on The Square at Union Centre, on Centre Pointe Drive. That event begins at 6 p.m. and fans will be able to watch the game as its streamed on a 17-foot by 10-foot LED video board at the base of the First Financial Bank clock tower. Nearby food trucks will offer dinner and dessert options, as well as drinks.

In the 2023 season, FCC and Inter Miami already met in the regular season at TQL Stadium and the Orange and Blue punched out a 1-0 victory. FCC will travel to Miami in October for a second regular season match as well, when Messi will also be on the team.

It’s not certain that Messi himself will take the pitch at TQL Stadium, but it seems a likely possibility.

If Messi doesn’t play in Wednesday’s match, he’ll inevitably be in Cincinnati at some point next year when Miami and FCC play in the regular season.