Where to find your Christmas tree in Butler and Warren counties

4427 Cotton Run Road, Hamilton. 513-795-2271

Types of trees, costs: Eastern White Pines are $35, Canaan Firs are $35-$100 depending on size and quality, Scotch Pines are $35, Colorado Blue Spruces are $35-$63 for a cut tree and $100 for a live tree, and pre-cut Fraser Firs are $70.

Extras: Live animal nativity featuring “Precious” the Christmas donkey; two Christmas shops; wreaths and garland made fresh from their trees. Cut your own or they will cut it for you. Shaking and baling available.

Hours: Customers must make an appointment to visit the Christmas tree farm by heading to Bartels Farm’s website. Appointments are still available for Dec. 4, 6, 11, 12 and 13.

COVID-19 Precautions: Staff members will be wearing masks and sanitizing surfaces frequently. Customers are required to wear masks when entering the Christmas shops and interacting with staff members.

More info: bartelsfarm.com

JOHN T. NIEMAN NURSERY

3215 New London Road, Hamilton. 513-738-1012

Types of trees, costs: Canaan Fir, Douglas Fir, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, Scotch Pine, and White Pine trees, up to 20 feet in length. Sixty acres of trees. Prices vary. Check the nursery’s website for a full pricing guide. Assistance in cutting, hauling and loading to vehicle. Balled and burlapped trees and tree stands.

Extras: Wreaths, swags, arrangements and roping. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, beginning Nov. 21.

More info: johnniemannursery.com

WARREN COUNTY

BIG TREE PLANTATION

2544 S. Waynesville Road, Morrow. 513-836-0975

Types of trees, costs:

Canaan Fir pricing: Ranges from $70 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree. Taller trees as marked.

Fraser Fir pricing: Ranges from $75 for a six-to-seven-foot tree to $450 for a 13-to-14-foot tree.

There is also a selection of live trees that customers can plant on their own that range from three to six feet tall, priced starting at $39.

Extras: Saws, shaking and baling services available. Free wagon rides and hot chocolate. Wreaths available, life-size Nativity scene; delivery, set-up and pickup services available. Tabletop stands are also available for purchase.

Hours: Hours vary. Open from Nov. 27 to Dec. 23.

COVID-19 Precautions: Guests are expected to wear face masks and to maintain proper social distancing.

More info: bigtreeplantation.com

BERNINGER TREES AND WREATHS

1220 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon. 513-882-4441.

Types of trees, costs: All cut-your-own trees are $43, including tax. The farm has a large selection of pines and smaller selection of firs, ranging from approximately 6-7 feet.

Extras: Handmade wreaths and garland, varying in price. All trees shaken and wrapped. Free popcorn.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday starting Nov. 27.

COVID-19 Precautions: Masks are required while inside and customers are encouraged to bring their own saws to cut down their trees.

More info: www.berningertreesandwreaths.com

WERTZ FAMILY TREE FARM

5682 Union Road, Franklin. 937-746-7870

Types of trees, costs: Cut your own Canaan Fir and Scotch Pine, $7.50 per foot. Pre-cut Fraser and Concolor Firs for $8.50/foot. The farm has only small cut-your-own trees this year.

Extras: Wreaths are $30 each and are available at 20 percent off with the purchase of a tree. They shake, bail, and help tie the tree to your car. Hot chocolate packets are sent home with the kids.

Hours: 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until sold out. Noon to 7 p.m. on Black Friday.

COVID-19 Precautions: All employees will be wearing masks and customers are asked to also wear masks while inside of the barn and outside if they are in close proximity of other parties.

More info: www.chooseatree.com