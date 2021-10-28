When to go Trick-or-Treating in Butler County

Beggars Night 2021 — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 31. Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by city and township.
Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Hanover Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Liberty Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.
Madison Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.
West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
