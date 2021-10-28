journal-news logo
X

When to go Trick-or-Treating in Butler County

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

News
By , Staff Writer
Updated 1 hour ago

Beggars Night 2021 — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 31. Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by city and township.

Fairfield: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hanover Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Liberty Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Madison Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Middletown: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Monroe: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Trenton: Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7 p.m.

West Chester Twp.: Sunday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

In Other News
1
Hamilton Main Street business owners worry about city potentially...
2
Trial date set for Madison Twp. man accused of starting fatal arson...
3
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
4
Butler County secures $62.2 million health insurance deal
5
Middletown fiscal officer predicts no school operating tax hikes for...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top