Wheels of the Month: A socially distant gearhead Christmas

Want to have more fun behind the wheel? The Mid Ohio School in Lexington, Ohio, offers a variety of on-track programs, from defensive driving to high-performance driving sessions and an intensive three-day program as the ultimate training ground. Using the Mid Ohio Sports Car Course, they also offer programs of on-track motorcycle performance riding. You can use your own car for various sessions, but they also have Honda and Acura cars available. They have 19 different instructors on staff with backgrounds in sports car, Formula car, open wheel and sedan racing. Pricing ranges from $375 for the teen defensive driving class and $800 for the Stage 1 Performance course to $2,350 for the three-day high-performance class. Contact them at www.midohio.com or call 419-884-4000.

Looking for garage or wall decorations, maybe some neon? Neon Signs USA has a huge variety. In various sizes, these are all brand-new signs, and they start at about $150 and go from there. Buy direct at www.neonsignsusainc.com

If you are still having trouble, just go to Amazon and search “gearhead gifts” and you’ll find more than 600 items. Now get clicking.