What’s behind ‘that smell’? Middletown opens doors for tours of water reclamation facility

“This unique, one-of-a-kind facility allows the water in Middletown to be among the best quality in region and the state, so we want to welcome everyone to check it out,” said Gerry Burris, manager of the Middletown Water Reclamation Facility.

As of this week, more than 40 people had pre-registered for the event, but Burris said he hopes others stop in.

“What I hear from people who pass by is, ‘Oh my gosh there is a smell,’” Burris said. “We wanted to give people a chance to understand the process and what we do. It is for those who don’t have an understanding or for those who are just curious.”

The interactive event will include tours of the different stations around the facility and educational posters describing the process of water reclamation. Different water exhibits will also be a part of the event, showing attendees the stages of reclamation.

Burris said officials are also looking to peak the interest of those who might want to enter the environmental field as a profession. He said they currently have an internship program with Edgewood City Schools and are always looking for employees.

Water from residences and the city’s industries are treated at the facility. The average flow is about 16 million gallons a day, and because it is a combined system, when it rains that number can go up to 50 million or more, Burris said.