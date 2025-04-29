West Chester Twp. bringing back Spark grants

“The unpredictable business environment that is being faced by our business owners right now is really challenging for them and they are putting off these construction programs, business improvements, façade improvements just because they don’t know what’s going to happen,‘’ said Michelle Cone, economic development manager.

“This program, at this moment, will allow them to move forward. It’s going to keep our businesses looking good.”

Approved in November 2022, $100,000 was allocated for the program. Businesses meeting criteria could apply for reimbursable grants of up to $10,000 to make improvements to the exterior of their property.

Each application was scored on several factors using a point system, with some locations getting additional points. Altogether 16 of the approved 18 projects moved forward since the grants were awarded in 2023.

“The investment we made was actually tripled because people put in more money than what we were reimbursing,‘’ said Katy Kanelopoulos, West Chester’s economic development manager.

“We were trying to encourage improvements that would be permanent to the location rather than things that would just be singular to the current business owner,‘’ said Lisa Brown, township administrator.

Improvements made included signs, display windows, painting, paving and other work that improved visibility and curb appeal.

“To be able to foster our small business community is what allows us to keep those areas full rather than having them vacant.”

Proposed updates to the program include eliminating non-profit organizations, reducing the number of employees from 30 to 20, and adding the Maud area to the targeted areas which receive extra points when reviewing the projects.

Another $100,000 would be allocated from the township’s general fund for the program.

“It (idea) originally started as a gentrification project for (U.S.) Route 42,‘’ said Trustee Mark Welch.

It was opened to the entire township but extra points were awarded to projects along Cincinnati-Dayton Road in Old West Chester, portions of Ohio 747 and U.S. 42.

Staff members will prepare a program outline with the changes for trustees’ formal approval sometime in May, Kanelopoulos said.