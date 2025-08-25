What we know now: Middletown cybersecurity incident

One of the water payment services windows was open, though staff could not comment on how they are assisting residents.

Email, phone and website services remain unavailable.

Utility billing invoices can still be paid online through InvoiceCloud, though there is a credit card charge.

While these services are closed, no utilities will be shut off due to nonpayment, according to the city.

Middletown Municipal Court is running on its normal schedule, and anyone with a pending court case should report as scheduled.

Last week, Middletown Health Department reopened to the public for in-person services 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the city building.

Jackie Phillips-Carter, Middletown’s health commissioner, said health department personnel were able to get new laptops and cell phones to adjust accounts and keep services going.

“Most people can go to other places to get what they need, but we want to make sure we take care of our residents,” she said.

Birth and death certificate services are available. Health inspections are also ongoing, and city staff are doing inspection reports by hand.

“We’re doing...the concrete primary services that people need,” she said.

The city warned wait times at the Health Department may be longer.

Citizens needing to contact certain services can call established secondary phone lines:

Middletown Police (non-emergency): 513-425-7701. Those experiencing a criminal or medical emergency should call 911.

Middletown Health Department: 877-774-4636

Code enforcement: 513-635-2331

Building inspection/zoning: 513-760-8455

Middletown Regional Airport: 513-236-3238

The Event Center of Middletown: 513-567-0788

What happened

The city has not commented on the cause of the cybersecurity incident or what information was accessed, though on Friday, preliminary findings were released, stating some “city employee information may have been affected.”

“City staff are being informed of this development and advised on security measures that can be taken to protect their information moving forward,” a city statement read.

The city did not give clarification on what type of employee data may have been accessed.

The cause of the incident and what information was accessed remains under investigation by local, state and federal agencies.