How Middletown residents can contact the city during ongoing cybersecurity incident

Code enforcement: 513-635-2331 Building inspection/zoning: 513-760-8455 Middletown Health Department: 877-774-4636 Middletown Regional Airport: 513-236-3238 The Event Center of Middletown: 513-567-0788 Middletown Police (non-emergency: 513-425-7701 Those experiencing a criminal or medical emergency can call 911. “Due to the high sensitivity of the situation, the city asks for continued patience from the community and media as the investigation continues,” a statement from the city read. As for details on the nature of the incident and what data was accessed, city staff declined further comment. “The city of Middletown is working diligently to return to normal operations as soon as possible,” the statement read.

Explore Middletown city functions disrupted in cybersecurity incident

The cybersecurity incident “disrupted several city functions,” according to a city statement Monday. In-person services at the city building, including police/public records, utility billing, income tax and the health department are closed until further notice. Utility billing invoices can still be paid online through InvoiceCloud, though there is a credit card charge. Though these services are closed, no utilities will be shut off due to nonpayment. Middletown Municipal Court is running on its normal schedule, and anyone with a pending court case should report as scheduled.

Middletown isn’t the only city to experience a cyber incident. A few months ago, Liberty Twp. dealt with a ransomware attack.

The ransomware incident began May 5 when township employees became suspicious after it became difficult to access email. For a short time, phone service which goes through an app — was also compromised.

Most of the township’s phone, email and electronic communication was up and running within about two weeks.

John Lewis, assistant township administrator, said township officials did not know who the attackers are or what kind of demands they made. All that information is part of an ongoing investigation by law enforcement officials.

As of mid-July, the township was continuing to work through the incident with consultants and is cooperating with law enforcement.

The incident did not involve the Butler County Sheriff office’s substation located in the township administration building. It has a separate IT system, which wasn’t impacted.

Writer Sue Kieswetter contributed to this report.