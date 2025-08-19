Middletown city functions disrupted in cybersecurity incident

In-person services at the city building, including police/public records, utility billing, income tax and the health department are closed until further notice.

Utility billing invoices can still be paid online through InvoiceCloud, though there is a credit card charge.

Though these services are closed, no utilities will be shut off due to nonpayment.

911 services are still available. For non-emergency calls, residents can call 513-425-7701. Those experiencing a criminal or medical emergency, residents can call 911.

Middletown Municipal Court is running on its normal schedule, and anyone with a pending court case should report as scheduled.

Tuesday’s city council meeting will stay scheduled as usual, starting at 5:30 p.m., though the livestream will be unavailable.

“The city of Middletown will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as they develop,” the statement read.