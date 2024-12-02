Breaking: Community gathers for final goodbye to West Chester boy who drowned

What we know about the ongoing Frisch’s closings

The Frisch's restaurant on Germantown Road in Middletown is one of several in the area that have closed recently after eviction notices were filed. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
Throughout 2024 — and more recently, the fall season — many Frisch’s restaurants in Ohio have served their last Big Boys and sides of onion rings. There were evictions filings that forced many to close.

Some say the demise was due to a sale-leaseback transaction that followed the company’s 2015 purchase by an Atlanta-based private equity firm, according to reporting from our content partner, WCPO.

ExplorePHOTOS: Iconic Frisch’s statues found in Cincinnati's ‘Big Boy Graveyard’

NRD Capital paid $175 million for the publicly traded company that established Frisch’s Restaurants Inc. in 1939. Four months after that sale, a Florida-based company paid $47 million for 74 of the company’s 121 stores. That company, now known as NNN REIT LP, is behind the evictions happening now.

NNN might be trying to cull its portfolio of weaker performers in hopes that Frisch’s stronger restaurants will give its investors the return they want, experts say.

A Cox First Media reporter found on Dec. 2 four in the Dayton region were no longer listed on Frisch’s website. Those were in Englewood, Huber Heights, Kettering and Miami Twp.

Other places experiencing Frisch’s closures include Lebanon, Middletown, Fairfield, Springfield, Troy, Xenia, Beavercreek, Moraine, the Cincinnati area and more.

The Frisch’s Big Boy at 20 Troy Town Drive in Troy is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

Not all Frisch’s locations are affected. Some have stayed open.

It was reported two weeks ago that two Frisch’s Restaurant Inc. executives, Don Short and Cheryl White, are leading a buyout of “select” locations from the company’s Atlanta-based owner.

“We are very grateful and extremely excited to have the opportunity to carry this beloved icon forward,” Short said in a press release. “Some Frisch’s units are no longer viable. However, other units are well situated to move forward, and we plan to invest in those locations and add new units in the years ahead.”

The press release doesn’t specify which stores will stay open due to the sale, but hints at the difficulties faced by nonviable locations.

“The company has made efforts to negotiate a resolution for all the viable units to stay open permanently, or at least through the holidays, to save thousands of employees’ jobs and benefits, but to no avail,” said the release.

Staff Writer Natalie Jones and WCPO’s Dan Monk contributed to this report.

